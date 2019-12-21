Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in loss

Favors totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Warriors.

Favors saw increased playing time Friday as he continues to work his way back from an extended stint on the sidelines. He notched his first double-double since returning, adding a pair of blocks for good measure. It is unclear whether his minutes will continue to increase or if he will remain fixed at about 27. Either way, he should be rostered in all 12-team formats to see how things play out from here.