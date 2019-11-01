Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doubtful for Saturday

Favors (knee) is doubtful for Saturdays' game against the Thunder.

Favors missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, and it looks like he's in line to sit out of his third straight contest. Jahlil Okafor would be in line for another start at center if Favors is indeed ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories