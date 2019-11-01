Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doubtful for Saturday
Favors (knee) is doubtful for Saturdays' game against the Thunder.
Favors missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, and it looks like he's in line to sit out of his third straight contest. Jahlil Okafor would be in line for another start at center if Favors is indeed ruled out.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.