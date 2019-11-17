Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Exits Saturday's game
Favors won't return to Saturday's game at Miami due to an apparent back injury, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Favors was limited to eight minutes in the first half and had two points, four rebounds and two assists before leaving the game. Jaxson Hayes should see increased minutes in his absence as the Pelicans are now missing nine players due to injury.
