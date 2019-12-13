Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Expected to play, see 15 minutes
Favors (personal) is expected to play Friday against the 76ers and be limited to 15 minutes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors hasn't played since Nov. 17, so his conditioning needs to get back up to par. It's unclear if he'll be put in the starting five.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Friday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Expected to return vs. Milwaukee•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Remains out Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...