Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Expected to play, see 15 minutes

Favors (personal) is expected to play Friday against the 76ers and be limited to 15 minutes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors hasn't played since Nov. 17, so his conditioning needs to get back up to par. It's unclear if he'll be put in the starting five.

