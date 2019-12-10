Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Expected to return vs. Milwaukee
Favors (personal) is on track to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
According to Walker, Favors took the court for practice Tuesday and checked out OK, so the plan is for him to return Wednesday. The big man had been away from the team for the last 12 contests while attending to a personal matter.
