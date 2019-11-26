Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fails to practice

Favors (back) didn't practice Tuesday but is day-to-day leading up to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Favors has missed the last five games due to back spasms, and it's not a promising sign that he wasn't able to take the court for practice Tuesday. Even so, the team hasn't yet ruled him out for Wednesday's matchup, as they'll likely wait to see if he's able to go through morning shootaround.