Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fills stat sheet during OT win
Favors (hamstring) had 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 138-132 overtime win over the Jazz.
The former Jazz big man missed just two games and delivered a strong performance against his former team, ending his streak of non double-double outings at three games. Providing he remains healthy, Favors should remain as New Orleans' starting center ahead of Saturday's tough matchup against the Clippers.
