Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fourth straight double double

Favors had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win at Sacramento.

Favors has four consecutive double-doubles, six in his last seven games, and eight straight contests grabbing 10 or more boards. He is averaging 10.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over those last eight games, but he will have a tough challenge facing Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Monday.