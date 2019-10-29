Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Game-time call Thursday

Favors (knee) was held out of Tuesday's practice but is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Favors failed to play Monday against Golden State due to right knee soreness, and while he wasn't able to participate in Tuesday's session, he could return in time for Thursday's clash. An update on his status should come later in the week.

