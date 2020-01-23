Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Good to go Wednesday
Favors (back) is starting Wednesday against the Spurs, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
As expected, Favors has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a sore lower back. When healthy, the big man is averaging 13.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 27.1 minutes in January (seven games).
