Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Grabs 10 boards Friday

Favors ended with four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to the Raptors.

Favors came off the bench in Friday's loss and looked relatively healthy in 19 minutes. He managed to haul in six offensive rebounds and despite the lack of supporting numbers, could be trending in the right direction for those that have been hanging on. He is still a long way from where we had hoped but remains a player to hold onto in most formats given the lack of depth around him.