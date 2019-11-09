Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Grabs 10 boards Friday
Favors ended with four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to the Raptors.
Favors came off the bench in Friday's loss and looked relatively healthy in 19 minutes. He managed to haul in six offensive rebounds and despite the lack of supporting numbers, could be trending in the right direction for those that have been hanging on. He is still a long way from where we had hoped but remains a player to hold onto in most formats given the lack of depth around him.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Could have minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.