Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Hauls in 15 boards Friday
Favors finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.
Favors grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in the victory, while also contributing across the board. Favors presents as an interesting pickle for many given the obvious cap on his playing time and subsequent production. He is likely to flirt with top-100 numbers moving forward; however, much of his value is tied to his rebounding and shot-blocking ability. If you aren't desperate for wither of those, you are likely better served streaming his position.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Limited production continues•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Scores eight in 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in 24 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pounds the glass•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Racks up 10 rebounds•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in 23 minutes•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...