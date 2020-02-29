Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Hauls in 15 boards Friday

Favors finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over Cleveland.

Favors grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in the victory, while also contributing across the board. Favors presents as an interesting pickle for many given the obvious cap on his playing time and subsequent production. He is likely to flirt with top-100 numbers moving forward; however, much of his value is tied to his rebounding and shot-blocking ability. If you aren't desperate for wither of those, you are likely better served streaming his position.