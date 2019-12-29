Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Hauls in 16 boards in 27 minutes

Favors finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 win over the Pacers.

Favors had a heck of a night on the glass, grabbing at least 10 boards for the fifth straight tilt while logging his sixth double-double through 17 appearances. After a rough start to the season, Favors seems to be finding his form here and should be scooped up immediately if he's still sitting on any waiver wires.

