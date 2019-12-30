Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Huge night on boards

Favors totaled 12 points (6-9 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over the Rockets.

Favors continued his recent production on the glass. The Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak and the return of Favors is certainly one of the key factors. He not only provides a solid presence on the boards but his defensive efforts are undeniable. After a slow start to the season, Favors has put up top-50 numbers over the past two weeks. If health is a concern, selling high could be worth thinking about.