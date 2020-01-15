Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Likely to play Thursday
Favors (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Jazz.
Favors has missed the past two games due to a strained right hamstring, but he should be able to make his return Thursday. In the nine games prior to suffering his injury, he was averaging 11.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.
