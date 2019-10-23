Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Limited by foul trouble in opener
Favors finished with six points (3-6 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.
Favors found himself in foul trouble (five) in this his first regular season contest with the Pelicans. However, it's also possible that the hamstring soreness he was suffering from during the preseason is still an issue. Nicolo Melli played nearly as many minutes (20) as Favors while Jahlil Okafor saw 12 as well. With two full days off in advance of Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, fantasy owners may have a little cause for concern if Favors doesn't earn closer to 30 minutes in that one.
