Favors (undisclosed) logged 13 minutes as a starter during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage win over the Nuggets. He registered six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

The biggest news here is that Favors looks ready to play, and he should be the team's starting center once play resumes later this month. The former Jazz big man was averaging 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game before play got suspended in early March.