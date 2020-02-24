Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Limited production continues
Favors ended with just six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors.
Favors downward trajectory continued Sunday in what was another unproductive effort. The addition of Zion Williamson has certainly had a negative impact on Favors' overall value and he is tough to consider a must-roster player in many formats. His role as the starting center appears cemented in stone; however, he is far from guaranteed starters minutes. At this stage, he is only offering upside in rebounds and so if boards aren't on your wish list, he has very limited value.
