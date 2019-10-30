Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Listed as doubtful

Favors (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

This isn't all too surprising, as Favors missed Monday's game with a sore right knee and has yet to return to practice. The Pelicans will wait and see how the big man feels Thursday before determining his availability, but assuming he doesn't play, Jaxson Hayes should once again see a steady dosage of minutes in his place.

