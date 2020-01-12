Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Listed as questionable

Favors (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Favors is nursing a right hamstring strain suffered during Friday's game against the Knicks. In the event that Favors were forced to miss any more time, Jaxon Hayes would likely be the primary beneficiary of increased minutes.

