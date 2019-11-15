Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Logs 20 points, 20 boards in win

Favors finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 win over the Clippers.

Favors hauled in a career high rebounding total while logging his third straight double-double. After a sluggish start to the season, he is finally rewarding fantasy owners for their patience. If for some reason Favors is sitting on any waiver wires, he should probably be scooped up immediately.