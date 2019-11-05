Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss

Favors finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets.

Favors came off the bench in his return from a three-game absence with knee soreness. However, he saw just the 10th-most minutes on the team, with rookie center Jaxson Hayes earning twice as much playing time. Even with three full days off in advance of Friday's matchup with the Raptors, fantasy owners may want to check on Favors' status heading into that one.