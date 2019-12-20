Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Minutes limit lifted

Favors is no longer on a minutes limit but is still expected to see around 25-27 minutes per game, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors has been getting his wind back over the past four games after returning from an extended absence due to the death of his mother. Fantasy owners who invested a high pick to get Favors will certainly be happy that he's back on track from a workload perspective.

