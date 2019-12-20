Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Minutes limit lifted
Favors is no longer on a minutes limit but is still expected to see around 25-27 minutes per game, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Favors has been getting his wind back over the past four games after returning from an extended absence due to the death of his mother. Fantasy owners who invested a high pick to get Favors will certainly be happy that he's back on track from a workload perspective.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pulls down 11 boards in win•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Still on minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Solid showing, albeit in 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be limited to 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Nears double-double in 15 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Back in starting five•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...