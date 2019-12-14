Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Nears double-double in 15 minutes

Favors finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the 76ers.

Favors was limited to 15 minutes as expected in this first game back in the lineup following a month-long absence for injuries and personal reasons. He provided solid production in terms of scoring and rebounding, and Favors is likely worth an add across most formats if he's sitting on any waiver wires.