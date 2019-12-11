Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Not playing Wednesday

Favors (personal) won't play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Favors was originally expected to return to the floor Wednesday following a lengthy absence, but it apparently won't the case. It's reported that the team is continually working on his conditioning. The veteran's next opportunity to take the court looms Friday in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories