Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Nursing sore hamstring

Favors didn't play in Saturday's scrimmage due to hamstring tightness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

GM Trajan Langdon indicated it isn't a serious issue, but it's unclear if Favors will be ready to go for Monday's preseason opener in Atlanta. The team is likely to remain cautious with the veteran big man with the regular season right around the corner.

