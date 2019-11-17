Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Officially out Sunday
Favors (back) will not play Sunday against the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Favors was not expected to play as he deals with back spasms, and the Pelicans have now made his designation official. With Jahlil Okafor also out, expect rookie Jaxson Hayes to see extended minutes, while Zylan Cheatham, Nicolo Melli and Kenrich Williams could also see increased time.
