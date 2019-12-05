Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Officially out Thursday

Favors (personal) will not play Thursday against the Suns, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Favors hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to a back injury and the passing of his mother. He'll miss at least one more game as he remains away from the team, with Jaxson Hayes in line to pick up another start in his stead.

