Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Officially out Thursday
Favors (personal) will not play Thursday against the Suns, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Favors hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to a back injury and the passing of his mother. He'll miss at least one more game as he remains away from the team, with Jaxson Hayes in line to pick up another start in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.