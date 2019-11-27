Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out for personal reasons
Favors (back) is out Wednesday against the Lakers due to personal reasons.
Favors was previously questionable due to back spasms, but he'll end up missing Wednesday's game for different reasons. In his place, Jahlil Okafor and Jaxson Hayes should continue holding down the center spot.
