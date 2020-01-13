Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out Monday

Favors (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Pistons.

The Pels waited until Favors could test out his leg in warmups, but the big man will ultimately miss a second straight game, joining Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick and Brandon Ingram -- among other Pelicans -- in street clothes.

