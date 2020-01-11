Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out Saturday

Favors (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors was forced to leave Friday's game against the Knicks after suffering the injury, and given this is the second night of a back-to-back set it is not surprising he is unable to go. Timelines for hamstring injuries are typically difficult to gauge, so he will simply have to be considered day-to-day going forward. Jaxon Hayes figures to be the prime beneficiary of his absence.