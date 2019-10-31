Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out Thursday
Favors (knee) is out Thursday against Denver.
As expected, Favors, who continues to battle right knee soreness and failed to participate in shootaround Thursday, will be sidelined for the matchup versus the Nuggets. Jahlil Okafor will presumably start once again, with rookie Jaxson Hayes filling in off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Withheld from shootaround•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Listed as doubtful•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.