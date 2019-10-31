Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out Thursday

Favors (knee) is out Thursday against Denver.

As expected, Favors, who continues to battle right knee soreness and failed to participate in shootaround Thursday, will be sidelined for the matchup versus the Nuggets. Jahlil Okafor will presumably start once again, with rookie Jaxson Hayes filling in off the bench.

