Favors (undisclosed) will play and start Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets.

Favors' absence from the Pelicans' first scrimmage didn't come with a clear reason, but he's set to go Saturday. During Favors' final 10 appearances before the shutdown of the season, he averaged 8.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.0 minutes.