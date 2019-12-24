Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Plays 30 minutes in victory

Favors ended with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Favors notched his second straight double-double, eclipsing the 30 minute mark for the first time since early November. He continues to ease back into things but is certainly looking as good as he has all season. Favors is unlikely to see much more than this on a nightly basis: however, in 30 minutes, Favors is a must-roster player in standard formats.