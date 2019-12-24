Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Plays 30 minutes in victory
Favors ended with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Favors notched his second straight double-double, eclipsing the 30 minute mark for the first time since early November. He continues to ease back into things but is certainly looking as good as he has all season. Favors is unlikely to see much more than this on a nightly basis: however, in 30 minutes, Favors is a must-roster player in standard formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Minutes limit lifted•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pulls down 11 boards in win•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Still on minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Solid showing, albeit in 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will be limited to 20 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...