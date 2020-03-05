Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Plays 32 minutes in loss
Favors tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Mavericks.
Favors recorded a double-double in 32 minutes, the most he has played since mid-January. After what can only be described as a feeling-out period, Favors appears to be getting used to sharing the court with Zion Williamson. He has now scored in double-digits in three straight games, averaging 10.7 points and 11.3 rebounds over that period. His ceiling is certainly capped given his role in the Pelicans offense; however, he is still worth rostering in most formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Hauls in 15 boards Friday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Limited production continues•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Scores eight in 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in 24 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pounds the glass•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...