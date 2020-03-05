Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Plays 32 minutes in loss

Favors tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Mavericks.

Favors recorded a double-double in 32 minutes, the most he has played since mid-January. After what can only be described as a feeling-out period, Favors appears to be getting used to sharing the court with Zion Williamson. He has now scored in double-digits in three straight games, averaging 10.7 points and 11.3 rebounds over that period. His ceiling is certainly capped given his role in the Pelicans offense; however, he is still worth rostering in most formats.