Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Posts double-double

Favors had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.

Favors started for the fifth time this season, but he has registered back-to-back double-doubles in his last two starts. The veteran big man has been playing very well after recovering from a knee injury, and should remain as a steady fantasy option at center moving forward for New Orleans. He will aim to continue his strong showing Thursday at home against the Clippers.