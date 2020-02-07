Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pounds the glass

Favors accumulated eight points (4-5 FG), 15 rebounds, an assist and a block across 19 minutes in New Orleans' 125-119 win over the Bulls on Thursday.

Despite falling just shy of a double-double again, Favors was efficient and put out a dominant rebounding effort --- he was the only player with more than eight rebounds in the contest. Favors has more scoring upside than his recent performance indicates, as he averaged over 12 points through the month of January. He should be rostered in most leagues.