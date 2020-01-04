Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Productive run continues

Favors ended with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Lakers.

Favors fared well once again Friday despite Anthony Davis going off for 46 points. Favors has been fantastic over the past two weeks, putting up top-30 numbers in that period. After a disrupted beginning to the season, he appears healthy and is playing in excess of 30 minutes on a nightly basis. The top-30 is not something he is likely to sustain, although he is going to be hard to trade away given his injury history. If you have Favors on your roster, you simply need to hold on and hope he can maintain his health moving forward.