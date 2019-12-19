Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Pulls down 11 board in win

Favors ended with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Favors exceeded his minutes limit by one minute Sunday, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds. It is clearly going to be baby-steps for Favors as he works his way back into game shape. The starting role appears to be his to lose at this point and despite the minutes' restriction, he is worth holding in 12-team leagues.