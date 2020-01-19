Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable for Monday
Favors is considered questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to a sore lower back.
Favors has dealt with a number of minor injuries throughout the first half of the season, and he most recently missed two games with a hamstring issue last week. Now, it's a lower-back problem that could keep Favors out of action. He went for 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Clippers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Double-double in wild loss•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fills stat sheet during OT win•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Says he's ready to play•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out Monday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.