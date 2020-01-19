Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable for Monday

Favors is considered questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to a sore lower back.

Favors has dealt with a number of minor injuries throughout the first half of the season, and he most recently missed two games with a hamstring issue last week. Now, it's a lower-back problem that could keep Favors out of action. He went for 22 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Clippers.

