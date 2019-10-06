Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable for preseason opener

Favors (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks.

Favors has been dealing with some hamstring tightness that kept him out of Saturday's scrimmage. The Pelicans said the injury wasn't serious, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution with Favors. If he is held out, Jahlil Okafor would be in line to see more minutes in the preseason outing.