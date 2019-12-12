Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Friday
Favors (personal) is considered questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Favors hasn't played in nearly a month following the death of his mother, and it remains unclear when he'll return to the floor. He's been listed as questionable for several of the Pelicans' recent games but has ultimately been ruled out prior to game-time.
