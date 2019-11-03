Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Monday
Favors (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Favors has been plagued by a sore knee for the last three games, and the team will wait to see how he responds at shootaround Monday before issuing an update. Jahlil Okafor has made three straight starts at center in Favors' place.
