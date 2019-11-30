Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Sunday
Favors (personal) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder.
Favors' status is in question due to the death of his mother. The funeral was on Saturday. More information on his status for Sunday's game may arrive during the Pelicans' morning shootaround.
