Play

Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Thursday

Favors (personal) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Suns.

Favors has missed the last nine games due to the death of his mother, but there's a good chance that the veteran returns to the floor Thursday. If so, it'll be his first game since Nov. 16 when he logged eight minutes and two points.

More News
Our Latest Stories