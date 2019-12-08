Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable to play Monday

Favors (personal) is considered questionable to take the floor Monday against Detroit.

Favors hasn't played since Nov. 16 due to a back injury, and a subsequent personal matter, but there's a chance he'll be back in the mix Monday night. When in the lineup this season, Favors has been a productive source of points and rebounds, but he's been a major liability in terms of his availability over the first month-and-a-half.