Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable to play Monday
Favors (personal) is considered questionable to take the floor Monday against Detroit.
Favors hasn't played since Nov. 16 due to a back injury, and a subsequent personal matter, but there's a chance he'll be back in the mix Monday night. When in the lineup this season, Favors has been a productive source of points and rebounds, but he's been a major liability in terms of his availability over the first month-and-a-half.
