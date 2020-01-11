Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable to return
Favors is considered questionable to return for Friday's game against the Knicks due to a right hamstring strain.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but Jaxon Hayes started the second half in place of Favors. Expect an update once the Pelicans shed more light on the situation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't return vs. Knicks•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will not return•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Sniffs double-double•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Productive run continues•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Huge night on boards•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.