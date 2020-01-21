Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Questionable Wednesday
Favors (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Favors missed two games last week with a hamstring issue, but it was a sore lower back that kept him sidelined Monday against Memphis. The hope is that he'll be cleared to return Wednesday, but the team will wait to see how he feels after shootaround before issuing an update.
