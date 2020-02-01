Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Racks up 10 rebounds

Favors posted seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's 139-111 victory over the Grizzlies.

Since Zion Williamson's debut, Favors is averaging 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 block across 24.2 minutes. It seems likely he'll continue seeing similar usage the rest of the year, as Williamson has cracked the 30-minute mark, and the rotation could be relatively set from here on out.