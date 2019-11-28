Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Remains out Friday
Favors (personal) won't play Friday against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Favors had suffered from back spasms, but he now remains sidelined for personal reasons. Jahlil Okafor and Jaxson Hayes should hold down the center position in his absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Out for personal reasons•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Fails to practice•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Will miss next two games•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Won't travel to Utah•
-
Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.